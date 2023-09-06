An honest non-biased prediction of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season is about to begin and while expectations are high, this is not a cake walk schedule for Tua Tagovailoa and company.
By Brian Miller
Depending on who you put stock in, some media members have the Miami Dolphins missing the playoffs, some have them winning the division, and others have them heading to the Super Bowl. Is it logical to think that the Dolphins have a shot at being great?
Miami has all the pieces to be phenomenal in 2023 but they have to be nearly perfect every week given the fact they face so many teams that are also expected to challenge for the post season. Consider Miami will play these teams that are predicted to challenge for a playoff spot.
- Buffalo Bills
- New York Jets
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Dallas Cowboys
The teams listed above represent 10 of the Miami Dolphins 17 games this season. Miami's remaining games are against teams that are hopeful for taking a step forward in 2023. While they are not expected to be serious challengers for the postseason, they won't be easily handled.
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
It is so easy to put on the Aqua Colored glasses and predict 14 wins or 13 wins or 12 wins but is it realistic? No, it isn't realistic to think that the Dolphins who have themselves plenty of questions are poised to be runaway winners.
Looking at Miami's roster and the teams they are facing, everything is contingent on Tua Tagovailoa's ability to stay healthy and Mike McDaniel turning out a creative playbook and game plan. Defensively, can Vic Fangio put together a defensive system that is elite?
I think the Dolphins have a good shot at making the playoffs but if I look at this season realistically without blinders, it's a path that travels the Wild Card route and not the division. Here is my honest, non-biased predictions for the 2023 season.