An honest non-biased prediction of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season is about to begin and while expectations are high, this is not a cake walk schedule for Tua Tagovailoa and company.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins first four week of the season could put Miami on a path to perfection but I wouldn't expect them to be perfect anymore than I would expect them to be horrible.
Week 1 - Dolphins beat the Chargers
The Dolphins have a long road trip and while I think that plays a role in teams playing well, I think the Dolphins have as much of a chance of winning this game as the Chargers do and I think they match-up well. Still, the biggest decider will be whether or not Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa can be kept away from Tua.
Week 2 - Dolphins beat the Patriots
To be clear, this is a must-win game for Miami. No, it isn't a game that will decide the season in week 2 but the Patriots are one of those teams that Miami has to beat. If the Dolphins struggle against the Patriots or lose, it is a game that got away and shouldn't have. Divisional record is going to be very important in 2023 for all of the AFC East teams.
Week 3 - Dolphins beat the Broncos
Starting 3-0 is a great start ahead of the biggest test of this early season. Miami should not have a problem beating the Broncos, it is after all, Miami's home opener.
Week 4 - Bills beat the Dolphins
Miami playing in Buffalo is going to be fun. We can expect Bills fans to be more obnoxious than ever and there should be plenty of "payback" talk from Miami's early 2022 game in Miami. Still, it's the Bills, in Buffalo. Can the Dolphins beat the Bills? Yes, they match up well but this one goes to the home team.