An honest non-biased prediction of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season is about to begin and while expectations are high, this is not a cake walk schedule for Tua Tagovailoa and company.
By Brian Miller
After eight weeks, the Miami Dolphins are putting themselves in a position to challenge for the postseason but the schedule will only continue to get tougher.
Week 5 - Dolphins beat the Giants
The Giants had such an unexpected season in 2022 but I don't see them as a powerhouse football team. Miami gets New York in Miami for only their 2nd home game of the season. It should be a tough game but one that the Dolphins should be able to handle.
Week 6 - Dolphins beat the Panthers
A rookie QB will be starting for the Panthers and the Dolphins should be firing on all cylinders. The trick here is not to look to the following week.
Week 7 - Eagles beat the Dolphins
Miami will play one of the best teams in the NFL, the team that represented the NFC in the Super Bowl and in one of the toughest cities to play in. The Eagles are dominant and the Dolphins are going to put up a fight in a game that many are thinking could be a prelude to the season ending Super Bowl.
Week 8 - Dolphins sweep the Patriots
Again, like the first week, the Dolphins are the better team and beating the Patriots, this time at home, is imperative to a divisional record tie-breaking scenario later in the year.