An honest non-biased prediction of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season is about to begin and while expectations are high, this is not a cake walk schedule for Tua Tagovailoa and company.
By Brian Miller
After eight weeks, the Miami Dolphins find themselves 6-2. This is the easiest part of their schedule with only two teams that are likely going to put up big games against the Dolphins that I have predicted as losses. At worst, the Dolphins need to come away from the first eight weeks with no more than three losses. The Chargers are the team that could give them that extra loss.
Week 9 - Chiefs beat the Dolphins
The Dolphins simply don't play well in Europe. This game may be different since the Dolphins will play in Germany instead of the U.K. where they haven't had great games. The Chiefs are still the elite of the AFC but teams are starting to catch up and the Dolphins are one of them. While this game could either way, I'm seeing this go to the Chiefs.
Week 11 (after their bye week) - Dolphins beat Raiders
Back on the winning side of the season, the Dolphins will host the Raiders and while the Raiders are expected to be better this year, there are still a lot of questions and internal issues that may or may not be resolved. For starters, Jimmy Garoppolo is streaky and with a new team, he could find success reunited with Josh McDaniels or he could regress. Regardless, the Dolphins are in good position to win this game.
Week 12 - Jets beat the Dolphins
Miami and the Jets typically play each other tough and winning on the road is not easy. We don't know 100% what Aaron Rodgers will bring to the Jets offense this year. They have other questions and unlike Tua, Rodgers release isn't nearly as quick which means Rodgers is going to need good protection to get through his reads. Still, the Jets are going to be much better than Miami fans give them credit for.