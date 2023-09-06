An honest non-biased prediction of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season is about to begin and while expectations are high, this is not a cake walk schedule for Tua Tagovailoa and company.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have traveled from the California coast to the center of Europe in Germany, now they return back to the east coast where they will not leave until the postseason.
Week 13 - Dolphins beat the Commanders
Washington is a good football team but not good enough to really challenge outside of their division. A young quarterback and questions on both sides of the ball, the Commanders are going to keep pace within the NFC East but there are too many other issues keeping them from being consistently good. Even at home, they are outmatched by the Dolphins.
Week 14 - Dolphins beat the Titans
Tennessee was a mess at the end of last year and this season could see them take a further step back as the Jaguars are taking over the AFC South. The Titans are well-coached but the talent on the team doesn't scare anyone offensively and their defense, while good, isn't going to win games.
Heading into the final four games of the season, the Miami Dolphins are in a position to take control of their own fate but the toughest games are yet to be played, and while Miami is sitting good at 9-4. If Miami is going to make the playoffs, they have to win two of these last four games.
Week 15 - Dolphins beat the Jets
The rematch is here and the Miami Dolphins need to beat the Jets to have any real shot at the AFC East division title. My predictions have them 2-2 in the division with earlier losses to both the Jets and Bills while sweeping the Patriots.
Week 16 - Dolphins beat the Cowboys
This is not going to be an easy game at all. The Cowboys, while inconsistent from week to week, are still expected to compete for an NFC WC birth and these last few weeks are going to decide their fate as much as Miami's. While the Cowboys are good, the Dolphins should be a lot better.