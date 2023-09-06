An honest non-biased prediction of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season is about to begin and while expectations are high, this is not a cake walk schedule for Tua Tagovailoa and company.
By Brian Miller
The final stretch for the Miami Dolphins will decide whether or not they are AFC East division winners or if they are hoping for the best in terms of a Wild Card birth.
Week 17 - Ravens beat the Dolphins
Sitting at 11 wins, you would think the Dolphins are locks for the postseason but that isn't the case this year and a tough game awaits them in Baltimore. The Ravens remember what happened last season and they will do whatever they can to make sure they do not face the same problem this year. It's a tough place to play for Miami.
Week 18 - Dolphins beat the Bills
Honestly, this is a push and can go either way. I think the outcome will be predicated on what is at stake. Are the Dolphins in a win and your in situation or are the Bills? Is the division winner at stake in this game or are both teams already locked into their playoff slotting? I can't imagine with how well the Dolphins match up with the Bills that they get swept unless key members of the Dolphins are not playing.
FINAL RECORD - 12-5 if everything goes the right way but the margin of wins vs. losses could just as easily swing Miami to a 9-8 record like last year. Key games againt the Bills, Cowboys, Jets, and Chargers could all change the outcome of the season, naturally.