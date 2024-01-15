Did Andy Reid take a shot at Tua Tagovailoa?
"A lot of quarterbacks can't do that in this type of weather."
The Miami Dolphins' season came to a close at chilly Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs took it to the 'Fins with a final score of 26-7. The Dolphins offense once again faltered against a tougher defense and were only able to score one measly touchdown.
Tua Tagovailoa finished the game completing 20 of 39 passes while throwing for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Patrick Mahomes, the other quarterback on the field in the game, threw the ball 41 times and had 23 completions for 262 yards and a touchdown.
Following the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave his quarterback props and noted that the Dolphins defense were probably surprised to see the Chiefs offense throwing the ball as much as they did. He finished the quote by saying "A lot of quarterbacks can't do that in this type of weather". Was that a shot at Tagovailoa?
Andy Reid wasn't trying to insult Tua Tagovailoa with post-game comments
Reid isn't the kind of guy to take shots so anyone looking at what he said as him disrespecting Tagovailoa are off base. Reid was simply trying to compliment his quarterback for a job well done and also, he's right with what he said. A lot of quarterbacks do have problems airing it out when it's in the negatives outside. It's unpleasant weather to be in and it can't feel good to be launching footballs time and time again in those brutal temperatures.
Tagovailoa did not play well in the Wild Card loss and there will be a lot of discussion on what the Dolphins decide to do with him this offseason. He was a first-round pick in 2020, meaning that his initial rookie contract is up after this season. The Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option before the 2023 season but opted not to sign him to an extension (unlike the Bengals and Chargers did with Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, respectively).