Another Buffalo Bills player is flipping the snow for the sun and the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are adding another former member of the Bills secondary.
Siran Neal will be the latest addition to the Miami Dolphins roster. Primarily a special teams player, Neal will join the Dolphins on what is likely a one-year deal.
Neal, like most Dolphins signings, will not count against the compensatory formula since he was released by the Bills. I honestly can't believe that has been the focus of the conversation so far.
Neal has been with the Bills since the 2018 season. He was drafted in the 5th round and has made a decent career for himself given his relegation to special teams. As a defensive back, Neal will provide depth for the Dolphins secondary.
In his six NFL seasons, Neal has started only one game defensively so Dolphins fans shouldn't expect to see him in coverage all that often but having another player that can step in will help.
Neal has 85 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles in his career. He will join Jordan Poyer as the latest Bills player to leave the frigid north for the sunny shores of Miami.
The Dolphins have not had great success on special teams so maybe Neal can bring new energy and drive to a unit that is desperately holding on to a coach that should have been relieved a couple of years ago, Danny Crossman.
Miami is not expected to make any major moves when free agency opens officially later on Wednesday. They are making decisions they feel will best help the team this year to bridge to the next when they may have more ability and flexibility to be more active.