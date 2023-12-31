Another embarrassing blowout loss by the Dolphins to the Ravens
The Miami Dolphins gave up 56 points to the Ravens and now face the Bills in week 18 for the AFC East.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not win the top seed in the AFC and if they play like they did today, they won't win the AFC East either.
Last year, the Dolphins came from behind to beat the Ravens but that was not going to be the case to end the 2023 calendar year. The Ravens put the pedal down in the 2nd quarter and never looked back.
Yes, the offense struggled with two dropped TD passes and a dropped two-point conversion attempt but they were far from perfect. The offense pretty much played from behind the entire game because the real issue today was on the defensive side of the ball.
Miami had no answers for the Ravens offense and as a result, got demolished, embarrassed, and any other descriptor you want to use. It was ugly and in the end, it just got worse.
Bradley Chubb is likely going to be done for the year after he went down late with a non-contact knee injury. He was taken off the field in a cart. If it is a full ACL tear, the start of 2024 will also be in jeopardy. It looked that bad.
It was the insult to the injury and many fans wondered prior to Chubb going down, why the starters were still playing at all. On the series before, the Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa to a shoulder injury. It will be interesting to see what that turns out to be.
Those were not the only ones, after getting torched twice in coverage, Xavien Howard left the game with a foot injury early in the first quarter.
Lamar Jackson threw for 5 touchdowns and backup Brent Huntley threw a late game TD as well adding to the Dolphins misery.
There really isn't much to say about this effort today. Miami played like someone told them they couldn't win it. The effort was lacking. The push from the front seven was non-existent and the coverage in the secondary was broken from the start.
The Dolphins defense was outplayed and brutalized and that isn't going to bode well for next week when they face a Bills team looking to be the next bully and punch Miami in the face.
Today, the Dolphins were out-coached on both sides of the ball but on defense, they were simply disgusting with so much on the line.