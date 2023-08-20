Another injury this time to RB room as fans await Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane news
The Miami Dolphins had to watch rookie RB De'Von Achane head to the locker rooom via cart on Saturday but now it's a matter of waiting to see what happened.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins expect Achane to play a big role in their offense this year. So much so that Chris Grier played hard ball with Dalvin Cook. Now, it appears that Karma may have made an appearance to the RB room.
Achane was injured in the 3rd quarter of Miami's 2nd preseason game against the Texans Saturday night. After the game, we learned the injury was to his shoulder but the extent of the injury will not be known until likely Monday.
Achane was showing flashes of why the Dolphins selected him in the 3rd round of last April's draft. He was running strong but his per carry average was pretty low considering he rushed for 27 yards on six carries but one of those runs was for 20 yards. So he ran five times for 7 yards.
He may not be a big role player in the rushing attack for now but he can add talent to an already stacked passing offense. On Saturday, he did not register a reception.
The fact he was removed via cart is not something that should be surprising or an indication that his injury is serious. It is a tool at their disposal to get him off the field quickly without having to make him walk across the field to the locker room while holding his arm.
On Monday, we should know more about the extent of the injury and how much time, if any he will miss. One thing is certain, if this is a season long injury, many will start to blame Grier for not once again seeing the potential for injury. On Thursday, Terron Armstead who has a long history of injuries went down on the first play of a practice. His injury is not serious.
If Achane can't play for an extended period of time, Miami may turn their attention to Leonard Fournette or Kareem Hunt, both free agent.