Another one-year deal and Salvon Ahmed hits year five with the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins could make a move in free agency for a running back, they seem content to roll with Salvon Ahmed.
Ahmed is back with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2nd season in a row and this will bring his NFL career in Miami to 5 seasons if he makes the roster. There are no guarantees.
The Dolphins for now, are running it back with their running back room. Raheem Mostert, DeVon Achane, Jeff Wilson, Jr., and now Ahmed will serve as the core of the unit. Last year the Dolphins had one of the top running games in the NFL.
Ahmed spent most of the season injured in 2023 playing in only 8 games. When he was given the chance to carry the ball, 22 time sof 61 yards and a touchdown, he couldn't do much. He averaged only 2.8 yards per carry.
It's unclear if the Dolphins are viewing him as depth or insurance but there was a lot of speculation last year that the Dolphins would try and revamp the running back unit. That didn't pan out and the Dolphins got a lot of work out of Achane and Mostert with Mostert breaking the team record for TDs in a single season.
Miami appears ready to let the chips remain the same this year. The speculation of guys like Derrick Henry or Joe Mixon are not looking logical at this point.
In his career, Ahmed has 274 total rushing yards and one TD. He does however, holda 6.9 yard average per carry.