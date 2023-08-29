Another swing and a miss by the Miami Dolphins as they trade FA Dan Feeney to the Bears
The Dan Feeney era for the Miami Dolphins didn't last long as the offensive lineman is being shipped to the Chicago Bears.
By Brian Miller
When Dan Feeney arrived no one expected him to immediately take over a starting spot. Feeney was supposed to provide the Miami Dolphins will quality depth along a line that has been injured and underperforming for years.
Instead, Feeney is now heading north to join the Chicago Bears in a move that is both unexpected and disappointing for a regime that simply can't figure out how to fix the offensive line.
The compensation? Miami will receive a 6th round pick from the Bears and while that isn't all that bad for a player that was a free agent signed only last March, the bigger picture is the salary.
Miami guaranteed Feeney his entire contract which was a little around $3 million. Not horrible by any means but the Dolphins will eat $2 million of his contract to ship him out. Yet another player the Dolphins now have to pay for not to be on the roster.
Perhaps the Dolphins offensive lines woes are a curse for what they finagled in the Laremy Tunsil trade. Miami has a great left tackle in hand and traded him away and have suffered on the Oline since.
I'm kidding of course, knock on wood, but in all seriousness the trade of Feeney is disappointing because many believed that eventually he would take over for Liam Eichenberg or at the very least provide depth for Connor Williams who has, once again, suffered snap issues. That's what you get putting a guard at tackle.
With Feeney now gone, our predictions for the final 53 don't change much as I had him listed as going on the PuP list because I thought I read he was banged up. Apparently I was wrong but at least I left him off the final predictions. Who will take his place? We will know by 4:00 today.