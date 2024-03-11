Arik Armstead could be a Miami Dolphins target and that is both good and bad
By Brian Miller
According to multiple reports, the 49ers and Arik Armstead have parted ways and he could be a target for the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins are likely losing Christian Wilkins when free agency opens on March 13th but there is a good chance that Wilkins gets his bag of coins later today when legal tampering opens at noon. In San Francisco, Armstead is likely to become a free agent.
The 49ers and Armstead tried to get a restructure done but they were not able to do so, which led to his release. He is a candidate for the Dolphins.
Since Armstead was released, he will not count in the formula to determine compensatory picks. That is good news since the Dolphins could potentially get a comp pick for losing Wilkins.
Armstead is a good interior defensive player and can move up and down the line as a defensive tackle. If there is a negative, it has to be the fact he has been dealing with health issues. Armstead has missed five games last year and eight the year before.
It sounds petty to say but that seems to be attractive to Chris Grier. Get guys that he hopes can stay healthy.
Armstead also might cost more than Miami should give a DT. The fact he and the 49ers couldn't come to an agreement on a new extension/restructure led to his release. The question is what was the 49ers asking him to give up? If it was unreasonable, it makes sense for Armstead to decline or Armstead may believe he is worth more than what was being offered.
Either way, there will be a market for Armstead. The DT depth in free agency isn't good and Wilkins, after the Justin Madubuike and Chris Jones contracts, is now the top DT on the market.