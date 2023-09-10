At the half: Miami Dolphins head to the 2nd half up by 3 after crazy final 9 seconds
The Miami Dolphins are making the L.A. Chargers play nearly perfect football as the game heads to the half all tied up 17-17, make that 20-17.
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins enter halftime leading 20 -17 and it could have been in Miami's favor if not for the first drive errant snap between Tua and Williams to end Miami's drive at the 2-yard line.
The final drive? Well, let's set up what led to the final 9 seconds of the first half.
The Chargers took over the ball with under 2 minutes remaining after a Dolphins touchdown throw from Tua to River Cracraft. The Chargers were able to convert a couple of third downs to advance the ball to the Miami side of the field.
Justin Herbert was flushed out of the pocket and slid at the sideline with 12 seconds remaining. Mike McDaniel called a time out and the Chargers kicked a game tying field goall from 50 yards out.
On the kick off, the Dolphins took over the ball at the 25 yard line with 9 seconds remaining. Tua hit Jaylen Waddle for a big gain leaving 2 seconds on the clock. On the next play, Tua threw deep to Erik Ezukanma. It was incomplete and really wasn't all that close.
On the play, a Chargers defender pushed Ezukanma out of his route with the ball in the air resulting in a pass interference penalty. Jason Sanders then put up a 30+ yarder to take the lead with no time left on the clock.
So far through 2 quarters, the Dolphins offensive line has been very good. Neither Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack have been able to effect the game from the edge. Miami has been running the ball well when they choose to and the Chargers secondary has struggled to consistently keep the ball out of Miami's top threats.
What has been impressive even more is the play of and incorporation of Durham Smythe in the passing game. Smythe has been very active in Miami's game making critical receptions for first downs in the 2nd quarter.
On defense, the Dolphins is struggling a little more than expected but they are playing a good offense. Christian Wilkins is already making plays.
- So far, the Dolphins statistics are impressive.
- Tagovailoa - 264 yards on 26 attempts and 16 receptions. 1 touchdown.
- Mostert - 6 for 32 and a touchdown.
- Hill - 6 receptions for 104 yards on 9 targets
- Waddle - 3 receptions 65 yards
- Smythe - 3 receptions for 65 yards