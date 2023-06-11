Aubrey Miller, Jr.'s Miami Dolphins contract is not a roster guarantee but a financial one
By Brian Miller
Aubrey Miller, Jr. went undrafted last month at the NFL Draft. Now he is a member of the Miami Dolphins, at least through the summer and training camp.
Miller signed a rather large contract as an UDFA getting $110,000 guaranteed in money on a three year deal worth up to $2.7 million. The contract guarantees him good money for an UDFA and gives the Dolphins a cheap linebacker for three years if he sticks.
Miller, obviously has a lot to prove. The Jackson State linebacker slipped under the radar but Miami sees a guy who can develop under Vic Fangio and provide special teams play until he is ready for an expanded role in the defense, that is if that time comes at all.
The Dolphins will need Miller to progress but he only needs to to enough to give the coaching staff a reason to keep him around. A good training camp will give him a shot at the practice squad while a great camp could be his ticket to the 53 man roster.
Can he make the roster? He has every bit of a chance as the other linebackers that are not considered starters.
At Jackson State, Miller finished his career with a first-team All-SWAC honor and led the SWAC with 109 tackles with 6.5 sacks. Miller spent his first three years of college at Missouri before transferring to JSU.
Miller, according to NFL.com's pre-draft scouting report says that Miller's bigger strengths include his vision and ability to anticipation.
In Miami, he will get a shot to make an impression with his coaching staff and while he has a lot of development ahead of him, he should get the opportunity.
Will he make the final 53 man roster? That is a great question but for now, I don't see that path given so many other needs on the roster and I think that Miller will end up on the practice squad.