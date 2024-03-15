Benito Jones returns to the Dolphins while Deshon Elliot gets tired of waiting and moves on
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost Benito Jones when he was scooped up by the Lions two seasons ago, he is coming back to Miami. Deshon Elliot is not.
There were reports that Deshon Elliot and the Dolphins had mutual interest in an extension. That extension was either lower than what Elliot expected or he got tired of waiting for Chris Grier to make a move. He will join the Steelers on a two-year deal.
While the Dolphins lose Elliot, they are not going to be without yet another defensive tackle. Jones is coming back to the Dolphins.
Unable to make strides in getting on the field for the Dolphins. Jones found successs with the Lions. He appeared in six games with the Dolphins starting none but played in all 17 games for the Lions despite not starting his first season with them in 2022. Last year, Jones started 15 of 17 games and helped lead the Lions to the NFC Championship game.
Jones still has a ways to go before he will contribute consistently. He only registered 26 tackles all of last season as a nose tackle and 1 sack. Miami wants him because he can take up space and free up linebackers.
It's a smart an cheap move for the Dolphins to bring him back.
With Elliot now gone, the Dolphins will need to find another safety. They added Jordan Poyer to play with Jevon Holland but they also let Brandon Jones walk. The Dolphins need to add two more safeties to their roster and likely another two for training camp.