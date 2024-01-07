Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football
Breaking down the three best players to bet on to score a touchdown in NFL Week 18 action in the AFC East between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
The AFC East is on the line on Sunday night when the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins are dealing with some injury issues, most notably Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle, but that just means there are other players we can target to find the end zone in their absence.
In this article, I'm going to break down three players I'm backing to score a touchdown in this must-watch Sunday Night Football game.
If you're looking for somewhere to place your best, look no further than FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Bet on the Dolphins at FanDuel now!
Bills vs. Dolphins TD Bets
- De'Von Achane anytime TD
- Braxton Berrios anytime TD
- Jeff Wilson Jr. anytime TD
De'Von Achane anytime TD
-150 odds may not get you out of the bed in the morning, but there's still value to be had on that number with Raheem Mostert sidelined. De'Von Achane will get the majority of work in the back field for the Dolphins and he's averaging a blistering 8.0 yards per carry on the season.
I'd say there's nobody on the Dolphins more likely to score tonight than Achane, and that includes Tyreek Hill.
Braxton Berrios anytime TD
With Jaylen Waddle sidelined, things are going to open up for other receivers, including Braxton Berrios. Despite not getting many targets, Berrios consistently plays over 40% of offensive snaps for Miami. Furthermore, he has already scored a touchdown once this season so he's a great long shot bet at 6/1 odds.
Jeff Wilson Jr. anytime TD
There's no denying Achane will be the go-to back for the Dolphins tonight, but Miami does like to play a two-back system so with Mostert injured, Jeff Wilson Jr. will be getting some touches for them tonight.
He's worth a bet at his current odds to find the end zone against the Bills.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!