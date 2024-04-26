Best available players heading into day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft the Dolphins might target
By Brian Miller
With the way day one of the 2024 NFL Draft went on Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins are in another great position to add another starter on day two.
Miami will pick in the 55th spot, barring a trade up or down, but fans want to know who will be available for the Dolphins in round two of the draft. With the first round in the books, we can now take a look at the top players that were at one point projected to be first-round selections and are now, going to go in round 2.
The Dolphins will be the 23rd team to select a player in round two which means by the time they are on the clock, 22 players will be off the board.
The best offensive linemen still available heading into the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Only two tackles remain as options in round two of the draft.
Blake Fisher—Notre Dame: Fisher wasn't projected to go in the first round, but he should be off the board during Friday night's continuation of the draft. Fisher grades out above 80 on most charts.
Kingsley Suamataia - BYU - Many expected Suamataia to be drafted at the end of round one, and he would likely be a target early in round two.
Interior offensive linemen will be hot targets on day two, early, in the draft.
Cooper Beebe - Kansas State: The Dolphins could land Beebe if the draft falls their way. He is projected as a mid-2nd round pick.
Jackson Powers-Johnson: Most experts believed JPJ would be a late first-round pick, he will likely be a high second round selection.
Christian Haynes - UConn: Another Center that will likely come off the board early and push someone down to the Dolphins.
