Best available players heading into day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft the Dolphins might target
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins could target a wide receiver in the second round, especially since Mike McDaniel didn't get anyone with his first-round pick as a head coach.
Adonai Mitchell—Texas: Mitchell was expected to go in round one, and it was a toss-up whether he would go ahead of Xavier Worthy. Worthy went to Kansas City late in round one. Mitchell, it is possible to go early in round two.
Ladd McConkey—Georgia: McConkey was considered a tweener in terms of a late-first or early-second-round player, and many had him listed as a second-rounder. He will be drafted in the first half of day two.
Keon Coleman - Washington: As expected, Coleman drops into round two, and the only question is really who will take him and when. He likely won't fall to the Dolphins at 55, and if he isn't there, the Dolphins shouldn't overreach for a wide receiver.
