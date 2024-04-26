Best available players heading into day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft the Dolphins might target
By Brian Miller
If the Dolphins are hoping for another defensive player in the 2024 NFL Draft, Friday night could provide it.
Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton—Illinois: Newton was expected to be a first-round pick on Thursday, and his drop is surprising. With Newton available in round two, some team will take him and push another player further down the line.
Braden Fiske - Florida State: Drafting Fiske at 55 would thrilled many Miami Dolphins fans. Fiske is a pure football player who has the passion, physicality, and relentless drive to make plays. He could be available when Miami selects.
Kris Jenkins - Michigan: The Dolphins have been linked to Jenkins in several mock drafts, and on Thursday, they might get another defensive tackle to replace Christian Wilkins.
Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson: Like Jenkins, Ruke has been rumored as a potential addition for the Dolphins. He will likely go a little earlier than when the Dolphins select but as we saw on Thursday, strange things will happen.
