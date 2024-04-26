Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Best available players heading into day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft the Dolphins might target

By Brian Miller

2007 NFL Draft
2007 NFL Draft / Chris McGrath/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next

If the Dolphins are hoping for another defensive player in the 2024 NFL Draft, Friday night could provide it.

Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton—Illinois: Newton was expected to be a first-round pick on Thursday, and his drop is surprising. With Newton available in round two, some team will take him and push another player further down the line.

Braden Fiske - Florida State: Drafting Fiske at 55 would thrilled many Miami Dolphins fans. Fiske is a pure football player who has the passion, physicality, and relentless drive to make plays. He could be available when Miami selects.

Kris Jenkins - Michigan: The Dolphins have been linked to Jenkins in several mock drafts, and on Thursday, they might get another defensive tackle to replace Christian Wilkins.

Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson: Like Jenkins, Ruke has been rumored as a potential addition for the Dolphins. He will likely go a little earlier than when the Dolphins select but as we saw on Thursday, strange things will happen.

Next: The defensive secondary options

Home/Dolphins News