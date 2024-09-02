The 5 best kick returners in the history of the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
There have been spectacular kick returns throughout Miami Dolphins history. Miami may not be known for being the best return team in the NFL, but plenty of players have made an impact.
We look at the top five kick returners in Dolphins history.
Where do players like Wes Welker, Jakeem Grant, and Ted Ginn Jr. rank? Who are the players that might surprise you by being on a top all-time list when it comes to returning yards, touchdowns, or attempts?
Believe it or not, the top five aren't the most recent for the Dolphins. From the early days that saw Miami go to three consecutive Super Bowls, to the leaner periods where the Dolphins were giving up a lot of touchdowns to opposing teams, some returners shined far more than others.
Criteria for selection
To come up with the best players for this position, we took everything into consideration except what that player did outside of being a member of the Miami Dolphins. Longevity played a key role, but more the impact each player had on the team.
Our numbers are based more on yardage, touchdowns, and number of returns. We also took into consideration the team's defensive systems and why one player with fewer seasons in Miami may have been ranked lower or higher despite having better stats. In other words, some players had more opportunities, given poor defensive play.
We did not take into consideration how they played at other positions. For example, we didn't dock Ted Ginn's play at wide receiver or elevate his standing because of it.
Finally, we looked at historical significance. Did a player have an impact in a game that was deserving of recognition or pushed the team to victory? Was there a record-breaking return that elevated the player as a member of the Dolphins? We took into consideration the play of the player in the postseason as well.
The top 5 kick returners in Miami Dolphins history
5. Jakeem Grant
When Grant was healthy, he was a hard player to bring down. From 2016-2021, Grant served as the team's return specialist. He ran 89 returns in his career for 2,206 yards, averaging 24.8 yards per kick. He had a long of 102 yards and two touchdowns in his career.
Despite his ability on special teams, Grant never made a big impact in the offensive system, and that, along with injuries, would eventually lead him out of Miami. He did enough while there to take his place in the Dolphins record books. His 24.8 yards average is good enough for second on the Dolphins' all-time list.
4. Fulton Walker
Walker returned 123 kicks in his five seasons with the Dolphins. He ran one back for a 90-yard touchdown and has the fourth-most yardage of any other player in team history with 2,944 yards. Walker, however, stands out for a different reason. In Super Bowl XVII against the Washington Commanders, Walker took a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to put the Dolphins up by seven. His previous return in the game was 46 yards.
Walker's time in Miami wasn't long, and his Super Bowl heroics would have lasted throughout history if the Dolphins had held on to win. Unfortunately, that score was the last one of the game for Miami. Still, Walker is well-remembered for that contribution alone.
3. Ted Ginn Jr.
No one ran faster than Ted Ginn. When he hit an open hole, he was gone. Despite putting in a long NFL career, his time in Miami was short. Ginn played only three seasons for the Dolphins after being drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
Despite his speed, Ginn didn't like to take hits, and it became a running joke that he looked more for the sideline than he did for an open hole. Despite this, Ginn ran for 3,386 yards on 147 returns with two touchdowns, tied for second-most in team history.
Eventually, the Dolphins couldn't rely on him as a wide receiver, and his play on special teams wasn't enough to keep him around.
2. Mercury Morris
Morris isn't remembered for his kick returning but more for his rushing ability in the three-headed rushing attack that included Jim Kiick and Larry Csonka. What is impressive is that despite playing from 1969-1975, Morris returned 111 kicks and averaged 26.5 yards per return, the most of any other Dolphins player in history.
Morris also holds the record for most returns for touchdowns, with three, and the record for the longest return, a 105-yarder for a touchdown. In all, he posted 2,947 yards in returns during his time with the Dolphins, an impressive impact that is often overlooked due to his other achievements.
1. Wes Welker
Despite the fact Wes Welker is back with the Dolphins as a position coach, fans still throw things at the television when they look back at the trade that sent him to Tom Brady and the Patriots. Welker wasn't used the way he should have been during his time with the Dolphins, but as a returner, he shined above everyone else in the history of the Dolphins.
From 2004 to 2006, a short three seasons, Welker returned 166 kickoffs for 3,756 yards, averaging 22.6 per return. His longest of 95 yards also resulted in a touchdown, his only one as a returner. Welker sits atop the Dolphins' record books for kick returners, which is surprising given his length of time with the team. It is also a testament to how badly the Dolphins played, considering his 166 returns are nearly 20 more than the next player.
The 5 best kick returners in Miami Dolphins history by return yards
Rank
Player
Years with Dolphins
Return Yards
1
Wes Welker
2004-2006
3,756
2
Ted Ginn Jr.
2007-2009
3,386
3
Mercury Morris
1969-1975
2,947
4
Fulton Walker
1981-1985
2,944
5
Brock Marion
1998-2003
2,517