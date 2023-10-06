Best NFL prop bets for Giants vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 5
The Miami offense will have a bounce back against the Giants, but Vic Fangio's defense might not.
By Josh Yourish
Only scoring 20 points last week felt like a big let-down for the Miami Dolphins offense. Tua Tagovailoa was under pressure all game and the offense fell apart. The New York Giants and Wink Martindale will try to apply the same pressure, with their high blitz rate defense, but Mike McDaniel will have answers and the Miami offense will be dominant again.
I’ve picked out three props, two backing Miami’s great offensive weapons, and one fading its defense because things haven’t been pretty on that side of the ball.
When you’re betting on this matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season, make sure to take advantage of this great promo from the Caesars Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Dolphins best prop bets
- De’Von Achane long rush over 15.5 yards
- Tyreek Hill over 6.5 receptions
- Daniel Jones over 22.5 completions
De’Von Achane 49.5 rushing yards
The Dolphins run game has become the best in the NFL. Mike McDaniel has his offense ripping off a league-best 6.3 yards per carry and on the other side, the Giants are 25th in rush defense. New York is giving up 4.4 yards per rush. Achane himself is averaging an absurd 11.4 yards per carry.
New York tried to build a defense with speed, but nobody could match Achane’s speed. He has recorded the first and fifth fastest speeds of the season according to Next Gen Stats at 21.93 MPH and 21.5. No. 2 on the list is Tyreek Hill, No. 3 is Raheem Mostert and No. 4 is also Hill.
Tyreek Hill over 6.5 receptions
Even with the talent all over this offense, Tyreek Hill is the clear No. 1 receiver and Jaylen Waddle isn’t even a close second. Hill has seen 40 targets through four weeks and has hauled in 28 of them for 470 yards and four touchdowns. His target share suggests a catch total a bit higher than 28, but the nature of his downfield targets can make it hard to connect.
This week, Tua Tagovailoa will be getting the ball out even quicker than normal because Wink Martindale blitzes the second most of any defensive coordinator.
Daniel Jones over 22.5 completions
We can’t only bet on the Dolphins and we have to concede that their defense has been a problem. They’ve been weak against the run, which New York could try to take advantage of, but I suspect they will find more success through the air.
The Dolphins defense is 29th in opponent completion percentage, allowing opposing quarterbacks to connect on 71% of their passes. Last week, Jones was not good against the Seahawks and yet he finished the day 27-34 passing.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change