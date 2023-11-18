Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Dolphins in Week 11
Breaking down the three best player props to bet on for the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Jovan Alford
The Miami Dolphins are double-digit favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins are fresh off a much-needed bye week, while the Raiders are slowly creeping back into the playoff picture in the AFC.
I found two Dolphins prop bets that will pique bettors' interest, along with an underrated Raiders prop bets.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Dolphins in Week 11
- Raheem Mostert OVER 58.5 rushing yards (-115)
- Michael Mayer OVER 17.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Jaylen Waddle UNDER 65.5 receiving yards (-115)
Raheem Mostert OVER 58.5 rushing yards
The 31-year-old running back sometimes gets overlooked in the Dolphins’ offense, with them having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, bettors should pay attention to Mostert, who has played well when given the ball.
In the Dolphins’ last game against the Chiefs, Mostert recorded 85 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He’s not a running back who needs a ton of carries to make an impact, as his speed helps him pick up huge chunks of yards. Mostert has a great matchup on Sunday against the Raiders, who have struggled noticeably against the run this season.
Las Vegas allows 135.6 rushing yards (fourth-most in the NFL) and 165.4 yards per game on the road this season. Mostert has gone OVER 58.5 rushing yards in five out of nine games this season but is averaging 77 rushing yards per game at home. Give me the OVER as the Dolphins look to get back on track in front of their fans.
Michael Mayer OVER 17.5 receiving yards
The Dolphins’ defense has struggled against tight ends this season, allowing 55.9 receiving yards per game. When you see this stat, it should be a no-brainer to bet on Michael Mayer’s receiving yards prop.
However, it’s tough to trust this Raiders’ offense to get the young tight end involved when they also have Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Josh Jacobs. This season, Mayer only has 16 receptions (24 targets) for 178 yards and a touchdown, which aren’t inspiring numbers.
But his receiving yards prop is only at 17.5, which is a possible target for Mayer to hit on Sunday afternoon. The rookie tight end has gone over 17.5 receiving yards in four out of eight starts this season. Mayer doesn’t get a lot of targets thrown his way, but maybe he can get open as Miami focuses on Adams and Meyers.
Jaylen Waddle UNDER 65.5 receiving yards
I usually don’t take the under on Waddle’s receiving yards prop because he can have a big game with only a few catches. However, I’ll go against conventional wisdom and take the under for Sunday’s game.
This season, the Raiders’ defense has done an admirable job of slowing down opposing teams’ No. 2 wide receivers. Las Vegas is ranked seventh in DVOA-WR2 and only allows 41.2 yards per game, per ftnfantasy.com. Waddle has gone UNDER 65.5 receiving yards in four out of eight games. Two of those four games were at home, where Waddle had 51 and 35 yards, respectively, against the Panthers and Giants.
