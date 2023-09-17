Best NFL Same-Game Parlay for Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football
Giving you the best same game parlay to bet on for NFL Sunday Night Football action between the Dolphins and Patriots.
We have an AFC East showdown in store for today's edition of Sunday Night Football.
One of my favorite things to do for a prime time football game is to throw together a Same Game Parlay. Remember, parlays are tough to cash compared to a normal bet, so bet accordingly. With that being said, they're extremely fun to root for.
So, I've thrown together my favorite same game parlay for tonight's action.
Okay, let's jump into it.
Dolphins vs. Patriots same game parlay
- Dolphins moneyline
- Rhamondre Stevenson 30+ receiving yards
- Tyreek Hill 6+ receptions
- Ezekiel Elliott anytime TD
Dolphins moneyline
I love the Dolphins in this game, but for the sake of the parlay, we're going to forget about laying the 2.5 points and instead take the Dolphins on the moneyline. That way, we just need them to win. That's it. Don't worry about the spread.
I firmly believe the Patriots are going to struggle to keep up with the Dolphins offensive attack, and I think that'll lead to a Miami victory.
Rhamondre Stevenson 30+ receiving yards
Rhamondre Stevenson was tied for both the most receptions and the most receiving yards for the Patriots in Week 1, hauling in six receptions for 64 yards. We don't need him to match his total from last week. Even if he just gets half as many receiving yards, then this leg of the parlay will be a winner for us.
Tyreek Hill 6+ receptions
Everyone talks about Tyreek Hill's ability to catch deep balls and open up the top of the defense, but now as many people talk about just how many receptions he actually racks up. He caught 11-of-15 targets in Week 1 against the Chargers.
So, for the parlay, we're just going to focus on him getting at least six receptions. That shouldn't be much of a problem, right?
Ezekiel Elliott anytime TD
The Patriots did their best to give Ezekiel Elliott the ball plenty of times, including in the passing game. While Rhamondre Stevenson is still the number one guy, I expect them to turn to Zeke when they get close to the goalline. That means he's a great option to bet on to find the end zone to add a little bit of zing to our parlay.
