Best NFL same-game parlay for Broncos vs. Dolphins in Week 3
How can we boost our odds on the Dolphins game Sunday?
By Reed Wallach
The Dolphins offense looks like arguably the best in football through two weeks.
Miami plays its home opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday as the team looks to keep pace in the AFC as one of the few unbeatens remaining. Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert are two key cogs in the Miami offense, can we try and profit off the team's potent offense with a same-game parlay at boosted odds?
Here is a four leg same-game parlay that pays +650 odds!
Best same-game parlay for Broncos vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins Moneyline
- Dolphins OVER 27.5 Points
- Raheem Mostert Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Tyreek Hill OVER 7.5 Receptions
Dolphins Moneyline
Let's get our SGP with the most likely outcome, a Dolphins victory.
The Broncos have struggled on both sides of the ball as the addition of Sean Payton has not revived Russell Wilson's effectiveness under center. Meanwhile, and more concerning, is that the defense has suffered a drop-off. The team allowed the Commanders offense rally from a 21-3 first half deficit to win 35-33.
Now, the team has to go on the road, across the country for an early kickoff to face an offense that is in mid-season form. The Dolphins are averaging a yard per play more than the next best team in the NFL.
I think Miami's offense is far too overwhelming for Denver.
Dolphins OVER 27.5 Points
Let's stick with the trend of backing this Miami offense to show out. The Dolphins only scored 24 points last week, giving us a break on the price here. Just two weeks ago, Miami scored 36 points on the Chargers on the road.
While Miami may not have Jaylen Waddle available, I think there are some serious concerns for this Denver secondary, that is not clicking with new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Denver is currently 22nd in opponent passing yards per game against two middling to poor offense, now they face the best and most creative.
I'll bank on four touchdowns.
Raheem Mostert Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Let's talk player props.
Mostert has been on the field for 73% of snaps and is the clear goal line back for the Dolphins. He has ran for three touchdowns already this season and given that I'm counting on points for Miami, Mostert is far and away the most likely TD scorer and near pick 'em odds are enticing to boost this parlay.
Tyreek Hill OVER 7.5 Receptions
Hill had only five catches against the Patriots, but don't forget that he hauled in 11 for over 200 yards against the Chargers. Not to mention that with Waddle's status up in the air, he has been looked at almost exclusively by Tua Tagovailoa.
I won't bank on yards in case Denver limits explosive plays, but in terms of sheer volume, Hill is a good bet to reach expectation.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
