Best NFL same-game parlay for Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4
How to stack the Dolphins' offense to an enhanced payout!
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on the Dolphins-Bills game on Sunday in an AFC East showdown, so let's try and get a juicy payout on this game with fireworks expected.
The Dolphins are fresh off a 70-point effort and will look to keep the offensive excellence going on Sunday in Buffalo. With Jaylen Waddle back to flank Tyreek Hill and D'Von Achane, the Dolphins offense will be at full capacity, let's try and cash out with some alternate odds.
I created a same-game parlay that allows us to back the Dolphins high-powered offense to thrive against a banged up Bills secondary.
This is a four-leg same-game parlay with +1961 odds, created at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you sign up with FanDuel with the link below, you can create this bet for $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Available to all new users with FanDuel.
Best Same-Game Parlay for Dolphins vs. Bills
- De'Von Achane Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Tyreek Hill 100+ Yards Receiving
- Jaylen Waddle 70+ Yards Receiving
- Tua Tagovailoa 300+ Yards Passing
De'Von Achane Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Mike McDaniel unleashed his new weapon in the Dolphins offense in the 70-point romp of the Broncos. He only saw the field for 41% of snaps last week, but it's clear that Achane is going to be used in scoring situations, evident in his four scores last week.
Achane is still at +195 to find the end zone, which presents great value relative to the team's starting running back Raheem Mostert, who is listed at -135. I'll take a shot on the rookie from Texas A&M to play a role yet again.
Tyreek Hill 100+ Yards Receiving
Hill has had little issue clearing the century mark for the Dolphins, going over this mark in two of three games.
Hill has had at least nine targets in each game and is averaging over 16 yards per play. He's a walking big play threat that will be used plenty down field against a Bills secondary that will be without safety Jordan Poyer. I believe Hill's median outcome is right around 100 yards, so taking him at + money to clear it is enticing.
Jaylen Waddle 70+ Yards Receiving
Waddle missed last week with a concussion, which is frightening for opposing defenses. Waddle is a blur in open space, evident in his 20 yards per catch mark in just two games this season.
The former Alabama standout cleared this mark in both games, I'll stick with the status quo as I believe this is shaping up for a big passing game from the Dolphins offense.
Tua Tagovailoa 300+ Yards Passing
Tua didn't pass for more than 250 yards in either meeting against the Bills, but this has been a new-look Dolphins offense that has taken another step as a group, evident in the massive passing outings against the likes of the Chargers and Broncos.
McDaniel is going to put the ball in his quarterbacks hands, and with his full stable of weapons available, I'll shoot for a higher end outcome and take him to clear the 300-yard barrier.