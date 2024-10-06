Best social media reactions from Dolphins' Week 5 train wreck vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots squared off on Sunday afternoon in the battle to determine who would be in the AFC East basement. The Dolphins won a gross game by a score of 15 to 10 but make no mistake, no one was a winner in this game. That includes those of us who watched the train wreck unfold right in front of our eyes.
Saying that these two teams played a game seems too complimentary, considering what a dumpster fire this matchup was. The Dolphins were 2-of-10 on third-down conversions and averaged just 5.0 yards per play. Yes, they might have gotten the W but this isn't really the kind of win you're happy about after the fact. Also, it was against the Patriots, who clearly are worse offensively than Miami is.
At least the Buffalo Bills lost to make the Dolphins' win even sweeter.
Fortunately, if you watched this game, you're not alone. Let's look at some of the best reactions from... whatever that was.
Fans have the best reactions to Dolphins-Patriots disaster of a game
Andy Herman isn't wrong here. Watching this game felt like a crime against football.
There was plenty of poor offensive play on the field and this stat about third-down conversions further indicates how bad it was.
This tweet has a quarterback from 1933 two-hand throw a ball at the goal line and it getting blocked by a defender. Feels like an accurate summary of the game we just watched.
This is a good way to describe whatever that was that Dolphins and Patriots fans just watched. Hopefully, it was only those two fanbases because no one else should be subjected to that.
This is a good point. After watching Vanderbilt take down number one Alabama and witnessing several other key upsets in college football, why did some people have to watch this dumpster fire?
Joe Schad has watched a lot of football during his career, so his comment of the first half of this game being one of the worst halves he's witnessed is pretty telling.
The Dolphins might have won this game, but I think it's safe to say that we're all losers for having watched this dumpster fire. Oh, and to make matters worse, this is only the first of two Dolphins/Patriots matchups that we'll be subjected to this season.