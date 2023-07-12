Bet the Dolphins to win the AFC East before it's too late
Our betting expert is betting on Miami taking a big jump in 2023, find out why:
We're fast approaching the start of NFL training camps, and believe it or not, now is the time to place some bets on the upcoming season.
One of the bets I've locked in is for the Miami Dolphins to dethrone the Buffalo Bills and capture the AFC East. I made my case for why on this week's episode of Stacking the Box, which you can watch below.
Is it a bold prediction? Absolutely. The AFC East is arguably the best division in football this year. You have the Bills, who have won the division in three straight seasons. Then you have the New York Jets, have made the acquisition of the offseason by signing Aaron Rodgers. Don't discount the New England Patriots either, who are always a tough out with Bill Belichik at the helm.
Even with all of that being the case, I love the Dolphins to take the division crown at their current odds.
Odds to Win the AFC East
The Dolphins are behind both the Bills and the Jets on the list of odds to win the division, coming in at +275. That means a $100 bet on the Dolphins would net you a profit of $275 if they're able to achieve the feat.
So, why should we trust the Dolphins to get the job done? Let's take a look at a few things.
First of all, they finished with a 9-8 record last season, which was impressive considering the injury issues they had to deal with. Mainly, repeated concussions for Tua Tagovailoa.
Not only did they make the playoffs with all of their luck against them, but they were also one of the best statistical teams in the league. One of my favorite stats to look at is "net yards per play", which measures the average yards gained per play on offense, subtracted by the average yards given up per play on defense.
The Dolphins were fifth in the NFL in that stat. A great sign moving forward.
Finally, Miami made some key offseason moves to help bolster the roster, most notably trading for defensive back, Jalen Ramsey.
As long as Tua can stay healthy, the sky is the limit on the Dolphins this season. Once the season begins, I expect their odds to shorten. Bet on them to win the AFC East now before their odds change.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.