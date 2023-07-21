BetMGM NFL Promo Gives $1,000 Bonus to Back Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle eclipsed 1,300 yards last season you can back him to beat the projections again with this BetMGM bonus
By Joe Summers
Jaylen Waddle had a stellar season last year, putting up 1,356 receiving yards while forming one of the most dangerous receiving tandems in the league alongside Tyreek Hill. BetMGM is giving Dolphins fans a chance to profit on Waddle's success by covering your first wager of up to $1,000!
If you lose your bet, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again! See below how to get started and claim this exclusive offer.
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
BetMGM is backing your first wager of up to $1,000. You'll get the money returned as bet credits if you don't win, giving you another shot!
Follow these easy steps to lock in your $1,000 bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! Your first wager of up to $1,000 will then automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
That makes this the perfect time to place a big bet on a play you really like, such as Jaylen Waddle's receiving yards prop that I'll explain below. You'll either win or live to bet another day, so don't be shy about swinging for the fences!
Only new BetMGM users have access to this promo and it'll only be available for a limited time. Sign up for BetMGM today to spice up the offseason with a $1,000 bonus!
Jaylen Waddle's Receiving Yards Prop at BetMGM
Waddle's receiving yards prop is currently set at 1,049.5 yards at BetMGM. He cleared this number with ease last season after finishing with 1,015 yards his rookie year and I expect him to fly over this number once again.
After you sign up for BetMGM and make your deposit, navigate to the NFL section and find "Player Receiving Yards" in the Specials section. There you'll find Waddle's prop to take the over with me!
In addition to awesome bonuses like this one, BetMGM also has a rewards program, exclusive odds boosts and responsible gaming tools to help you along the way. Sign up now to see why it's one of America's top sportsbooks!
