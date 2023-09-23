Betting expert is ‘all in’ on Dolphins, predicts they’ll dominate Broncos
BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan likes the Dolphins to cover as significant favorites at home against the Denver Broncos.
By Josh Yourish
The Miami Dolphins are riding high after beating the Patriots in New England to get to 2-0. This team and specifically its quarterback have a ton of hype, but BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan thinks that they will keep living up to it in Week 3.
MacMillan picks every single game in his weekly “Road to 272” and he likes the Dolphins to cover against the Broncos in Miami this Sunday. If you want to bet with the expert, you can do it in the Caesars Sportsbook with their great promo for NFL Week 3.
Broncos vs. Dolphins odds, spread and total
Betting expert prediction for Dolphins in Week 3
The Miami Dolphins had to become a run-first team last week in New England and they were even able to do that. This offense looks unstoppable and that’s a big reason that BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan is “all-in” on this team.
“Their offense is averaging a blistering 7.3 yards per play, one more full yards per play than the next best team. Their defense is going to hold them back at times, but their offense is good enough that they can be average and the Dolphins will still win and cover more often than not.”
It’s not just that he loves what Mike McDaniel is doing in Miami, it’s that he isn’t a huge fan of what Russell Wilson and Sean Payton have come up with in Denver. Even worse the defense has fallen apart under Vance Joseph.
“I've also been extremely disappointed in Denver's defense. They played at home in the first two weeks and still gave up 5.4 yards per play to the lowly Raiders and Commanders. People are pointing the finger at Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, but it's the defense that has held them back, especially in Week 2 against Washington.”
