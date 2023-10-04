Betting expert LOVES Dolphins to beat Giants, expects insane blowout
BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan hasn't liked what he has seen from the Giants and that's why he expects Miami to win BIG.
By Josh Yourish
The Miami Dolphins were riding very high off a 70-point performance into their Week 4 matchup in Buffalo. Maybe a little too high because the Bills beat Miami soundly, 48-20. Now at 3-1, the Dolphins will host the 1-3 New York Giants and BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan expects this matchup to go a lot better for Mike McDaniel’s team.
Every week, MacMillan releases his “Road to 272” where he bets every game on the NFL Schedule and this week he’s taking the Dolphins to cover and in a big, big way.
When you’re betting this matchup, take advantage of this great promo in the BetMGM Sportsbook. Just sign up below and bet $10 to receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose!
Giants vs. Dolphins odds, spread and total
Betting expert for Dolphins in Week 5
This bet for BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan doesn’t have everything to do with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and the Dolphins. It’s also about how bad the Giants have been.
“There is no world in which I can bet on the Giants to cover the spread in this game. They have looked like one of the worst teams I've watched in my life up to this point this season.”
Despite struggling a bit against Buffalo last week, the Dolphins offense is still putting up ridiculous numbers. Numbers are too good to bet against.
“Now, they have to take on a Miami offense that's averaging a blistering 8.0 yards per play. Is there any world where the Giants offense that has scored a combined 15 points in the three games they didn't play the Cardinals, can keep up with the Dolphins? Absolutely not.”
MacMillan is taking the Phins to cover a double-digit spread again and could even see Miami putting up 50 points, but probably not 70.
Follow all Iain MacMillan’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change