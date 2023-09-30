Betting expert shares intriguing Miami Dolphins bet vs. Bills in Week 4
BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan is impressed by the Dolphins and thinks they'll pass the final test this week to prove that they're the best team in the NFL.
By Josh Yourish
The two most dominant teams in Week 3 were the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills beat the Commanders 37-3, but that wasn’t nearly as impressive as Miami’s 70-20 win over the Broncos.
BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan picks every game of the NFL schedule in his “Road to 272” and this week he’s taking the Dolphins to cover as an underdog up in Buffalo. Mike McDaniel’s team might just be the best in football.
Dolphins vs. Bills odds, spread and total
Betting expert for Dolphins in Week 4
The evidence is certainly mounting that the Dolphins are not just the best team in the AFC East, but in the NFL. However, MacMillan isn’t quite ready to go that far yet.
“I think it might be time for us to start considering the Miami Dolphins might be the best team in the NFL," MacMillan wrote. "I'm not going to make that claim just yet, but we're getting close to that territory. If they beat up on the Bills on Sunday, then that might be enough.”
The numbers certainly back up that claim though.
“Ahead of Week 4, the Dolphins have a net yards per play of +3.1," MacMillan wrote. "The next closest team is sitting at +1.8. Their offense is on a historic pace and their defense has been playing good enough to keep opposing offenses from being able to match their pace.”
This will be the best game of Sunday and MacMillan says to bet the Dolphins if you want to be on the winning side.
