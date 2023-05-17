Betting odds for every Dolphins game available for 2023 season
By Reed Wallach
The Miami Dolphins spent a second consecutive offseason upgrading the roster with high end talent, will it lead to positive results?
The Dolphins acquired the likes of Jalen Ramsey to fortify the teams roster around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, setting up a competitive AFC East race between Miami, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
This year is special for us sports bettors, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for every single Dolphins game this season, so we can see where Miami stacks up week to week. How many games are the Dolphins favored in?
Here's the full slate:
Week 1 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
Week 3 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 4 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 5 odds: New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 6 odds: Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 7 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8 odds: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 9 odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins
* Game played in Munich
Week 10 odds: Miami Dolphins bye week
Miami is on a bye in Week 10
Week 11 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 12 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Week 13 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders
Week 14 odds: Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 15 odds: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 16 odds: Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 17 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 18 odds: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.