Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Betting odds for every Dolphins game available for 2023 season

By Reed Wallach

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The Miami Dolphins spent a second consecutive offseason upgrading the roster with high end talent, will it lead to positive results?

The Dolphins acquired the likes of Jalen Ramsey to fortify the teams roster around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, setting up a competitive AFC East race between Miami, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

This year is special for us sports bettors, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for every single Dolphins game this season, so we can see where Miami stacks up week to week. How many games are the Dolphins favored in?

Here's the full slate:

Week 1 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Week 3 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 4 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 5 odds: New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 6 odds: Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 7 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 odds: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9 odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

* Game played in Munich

Week 10 odds: Miami Dolphins bye week

Miami is on a bye in Week 10

Week 11 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 12 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Week 13 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders

Week 14 odds: Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 15 odds: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 16 odds: Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 17 odds: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 18 odds: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins



Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/Betting Content