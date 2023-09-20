Bettor drops massive wager on Dolphins to win Super Bowl 58 (Huge bet alert!)
Will this bettor's wager on the Dolphins pay off in the end?
By Peter Dewey
After a 2-0 start to the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins' odds to win the Super Bowl odds have been skyrocketing from where they started the season.
Miami is all the way down to +1300 to win the Super Bowl as of this writing, but one bettor was able to snag the Dolphins at +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Their wager? A cool $27,000 (to win $540,000) on Tua Tagovailoa and company to win the franchises first Super Bowl since 1973.
This bettor is clearly confident in the Dolphins to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, but it won't be an easy path for the 2-0 Dolphins.
The Dolphins have plenty of contenders to go against in the AFC, including Buffalo, Kansas City, Baltimore and more, but they've posted the best offense in terms of yards per play over the first two weeks of the season.
Dolphins' odds to win the Super Bowl
At +1300, the Dolphins are way up from +2500 in the Super Bowl odds where they started the regular season.
This bettor got their wager in early, and that could be key if the Dolphins win again in Week 3. As long as the team has one of the best records in the NFL, this number is only going to keep shrinking.
