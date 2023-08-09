Beware the false rumors of the Miami Dolphins Kamara infatuation
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly one of sixt teams to have reached out to the Saints about RB Alvin Kamara...don't buy into it.
By Brian Miller
The ongoing carousel of Miami Dolphins interest in outside running backs is turning again but this time, it's Alvin Kamara's name the whisperers want you to pay attention to.
Kamara will be serve a three-game suspension for an off-field incident that was captured on video from 2021. According to some reports, the Saints are ready to move on from the once top RB.
On social media, two people have made the assertion that Kamara is on the trade block, something that no one else is reporting. Furthermore, they are saying that the Miami Dolphins are one of the six teams reportedly reaching out to the Saints to gauge value.
Kamara is one of the elite running backs in the NFL but his real contribution comes in the passing game where his gifts as a backfield receiver are close to the best in the league.
it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Dolphins are being mentioned. They have been linked to just about every running back that has been on the block, regardless of whether that player actually was on it or not.
The most recent was Jonathan Taylor. The Dolphins are still a team to watch in terms of Dalvin Cook who remains unsigned and looking for a bigger deal. Cook appears willing to wait out the injuries and see if something opens up for him for the 2023 season.
As for Kamara, we mention this only as a public service announcement. Until someone with levity starts talking up a move by the Dolphins, the Saints are going to likely wait this suspension out. They have held a visit with free agent Kareem Hunt is now visiting with the Colts.