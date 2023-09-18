Bill Belichick screams at refs for hit that sent Jaylen Waddle into concussion protocol, could miss Sunday
Jaylen Waddle is in the concussion protocol after a helmet to helmet hit that had Bill Belichick screaming at the refs for the penalty the hit received.
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle may miss next Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos should he not clear the concussion protocol in time. Typically, players in the protocol end up missing at least one game. If he practices at all this week, even if limited, he will likely be cleared to play.
On the play that sent him into the blue tent, Waddle attempted to catch a ball but was well covered. As he was going to the ground, another Patriots defender lowered his head and made contact with Waddle's head.
Waddle was off the field and into the tent and now is in the protocol. Meanwhile replays showed Belichick going nuts on the Patriots sideline. It wasn't the only time Belichick was shown pitching a fit.
On a clearly bad call by the refs, Belichick was forced to throw a challenge flag. Belichick threw the challenge flag directly into the ground with a stubborn force.
Miami Dolphins fans have relished in the childish behavior because the once heralded "greatest of all time" can't win consistently without Tom Brady. He is starting the season 0-2 in a year that many believe could be critical for his future.
Next week, the Patriots will travel to play the Jets. They oddly open 2.5 point favorites but a loss to the Jets will put them at 0-3 and the talk of Bob Kraft replacing him will only get louder.
Back to Waddle, the Dolphins need him against the Broncos when they open their home slate of games. Without Waddle, the Dolphins will likely use Cedrick Wilson, Jr. or try to get Erik Ezuknama more involved.
It will be interesting to see how he progresses this week and we should know more when the weekly injury reports arrive. Miami has already missed Terron Armstead, Jalen Ramsey, Nik Needham, and this week, Jaelan Phillips. The injury roster is starting to look like an All-Pro team.