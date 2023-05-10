Black Friday Deals start now! Miami Dolphins to take on the Jest in first BF game
By Brian Miller
After announcing that the Miami Dolphins would play in Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dolphins announced this morning that they will take on the Jets on Black Friday.
This year, the league will play a game on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and the Miami Dolphins fittingly will be the team that kicks off what will likely be a new yearly tradition. Why fittingly? The Dolphins took on the other New York team, the Giants, in the first International Series game.
There was an early morning rumor that the Eagles would be hosting the game and an hour later, the Dolphins, via Twitter, confirmed it would be the New York Jets instead.
This will serve as the Metlife Takeover game and the Dolphins first trip to New York to face the Aaron Rodgers led Jets in a huge mid-season division rival game.
Interestingly enough, three of the four AFC East teams will play overseas this year with the Jets being the only team not to travel.
With this game being played at 3PM it is interesting that the game isn't being played at 8 pm instead but a middle of the afternoon on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, is a big surprise and it could backfire on the league.
So far, the NFL has not announced a game for later in the evening. This could have something to do with college and potential high-school playoffs, however.
With two games now in the books, the remaining 15 games will be released on Thursday night but at least Dolphins fans can start prepping for two travel games. Of the remaining games, five road games are still left unknown.