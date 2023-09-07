Blake Ferguson closing in on former Miami Dolphins Iron Man John Denney - 50 down 174 to go
On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins sat long snapper Blake Ferguson down and put pen to paper getting him under an extension for three more years, leaving him 10 more before he catches John Denney.
By Brian Miller
Blake Ferguson loves playing for the Miami Dolphins and now he will get another three years do so. The Dolphins extended the specialist through the 2026 season.
Ferguson didn't beat out the Dolphins Iron Man for the job as Denney was gone a couple of years before him. Denney lasted 14 years with the Dolphins and played in 224 games without missing a single one. He made the Pro Bowl twice.
Now, the role of LS is Ferguson's who beat out his childhood friend for the job in 2020.
The Dolphins have not released the terms of the deal just yet.
For the most part, the Dolphins fans have been quite happy with the extension and frankly, they have no reason not to be. Ferguson is reliable at his job and consistent and that is all you can ask for from a position specialist.
With his signing, Ferguson also becomes the first player from the 2020 NFL Draft to get an extension. Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Brandon Jones were all selected in 2020. Noah Igbinoghene was traded last week to the Cowboys.
Hunt and Tua are both considered priorities for the Dolphins. In the case of Hunt, he is an impending free agent in 2024 and the Dolphins can't afford to let their most consistent and healthy offensive lineman leave but extending him may be hard given the Dolphins propensity to not keep offensive linemen around long.
Miami faces the Chargers on Sunday but at least one player won't be overly concerned about anything having to do with a contract.