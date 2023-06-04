Blake Ferguson doesn't need any competition to make the Miami Dolphins roster in 2023
By Brian Miller
Blake Ferguson has proven to be a consistent long snapper in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins and there is no reason to believe that will not continue in 2023.
Blake Ferguson - Long snapper - entering 5th NFL season
- History
Drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Blake Ferguson, a 5th round draft pick, joined a Dolphins team that had Taybor Pepper one of his childhood friends. Ferguson beat out Pepper for the job and has not missed a game since.
- Last season
Ferguson continued to show consistency with his long snaps on special teams. He had two tackles last season.
- Salary situation
$1.05 million against the cap in 2023, if released the Dolphins would save all but $47K.
- 2023 Preview
As a long snapper, there isn't much to really say regarding a seasonal outlook. The Dophins do not have another long snapper on the roster so unless Ferguson starts playing poorly during camps and OTAs, it is his job without question. This year he may be the safest of the three special teams skill positions.
Ferguson will however face a contract season in 2023 and the Dolphins could decide to extend him before the season is over. Long snappers are not cap breakers so expect the Dolphins to extend him at some point before the 2024 league new year. It would be one less thing that Chris Grier needs to worry about.
Ferguson is only 26 years old and came out of the LSU program.