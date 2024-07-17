Bleacher Report names new Dolphin as the team's most likely 'bust' in 2024
By Brian Miller
Bleacher Report posted a list of players, one from every NFL team, that could be the biggest bust of each of those squads. For the Miami Dolphins, it is understandable why they chose who they did. Jonnu Smith makes the top of their list for the Dolphins and with good reason. Miami hardly utilizes the tight end position and as the author says, "I will believe it when I see it."
Smith has every tool available to him to find success in Miami this year. It is hard to imagine his talent being wasted. As Dolphins fans have seen over the years, Mike McDaniel's system doesn't employ the tight end like other teams. However, could Smith still turn heads this fall and winter?
Jonnu Smith already has doubters ahead of the new Miami Dolphins season
Perhaps the problem has been the talent McDaniel has had to work with. Durham Smythe is a good blocker, but he isn't the best route runner and won't take coverage from other areas of a defense. In the red zone, McDaniel tends to go to his speedy wide receivers. While he had Mike Gesicki on the roster, the reality was he was a liability as a blocker, so when he was in the game, teams knew they would likely pass.
Smith will offer McDaniel something different. He can block well and he can run routes better than anyone else at the position. He has the ability to gain valuable yards after the catch as well. He can run routes across the middle, delayed fly routes, and outside slants. McDaniel will have the benefit of knowing opposing teams can't simply assume the Dolphins will run or pass with him in the game. His versatility alone will be a benefit.
That all being said, the reality is exactly as the BR writer stated. Until the Dolphins actually show they will use the TE, then Smith is another over-hyped player who has the talent, but needs to be used. Bust? Not in the sense that Smith will bomb, but more or less not be used properly.