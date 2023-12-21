Bradley Chubb came up big in Dolphins win over Jets but he needs to be that good in final 3 weeks
By Brian Miller
On Sunday against the New York Jets, Bradley Chubb played like a man possessed. Perhaps it was the motivation from his Miami Dolphins mistake the week before. Regardless of the reason, Chubb was named the NFL's AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.
With the Dolphins' schedule now turning to the toughest stretch of football this season, Chubb needs to stay motivated and dominate the Cowboys this week taking it one game at a time.
Zach Wilson gets sacked a lot. He isn't a tough guy who can absorb hits and escape the clutches of a defender consistently. Dak Prescott is a much bigger QB who can use the space around him well enough to buy time and avoid the sacks.
He isn't perfect though. Pressure can give even the best QB fits. Prescott is one of those players who can lead his team to 40 points in one game and struggle to get 20 a couple of weeks later.
This week, the Dolphins' defense is tasked with stopping a high-potential offense with a quality QB, a good stable of running backs, and receivers who know how to run routes and get open. This week, the Dolphins' defense is going to be tested over and over again.
Last week the Bills destroyed the Cowboys. They had a good scheme in place to stop the Cowboys' offense but that isn't what beat them, constant pressure and tough physical play from start to finish were too much for the Cowboys' offense.
Miami has to bring the same intensity and that starts with the guys up front led by Bradley Chubb.
Off the edge, Chubb has to be quick, powerful, and physical. He needs to use the pressure from Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins to get more pressure on the pocket but will also need to set the edge. It won't be an easy ask for the Dolphins.
Chubb got off to a slow start earlier this season but he has ramped up his game the last couple of months and looks every bit of the former Pro Bowl player he was in Denver and at times, better. Over the next three weeks, he needs to be at his best, it starts this week with a big game against the Cowboys.