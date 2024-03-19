Bradley Chubb restructure could be a sign of a major Miami Dolphins incoming move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have restructured the contract of Bradley Chubb freeing nearly $11 million in cap space. What's coming next?
Hours after the Dolphins restructured running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., they did the same with Chubb. Chubb, who is injured, will free $11 million for the Dolphins. Could this be a sign of something brewing?
On social media, Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson said the Dolphins are indeed talking with several free-agent wide receivers who could bring in more than an average salary.
Michael Thomas and Brandon Aiyuk are two names that are starting to circulate. We know that Tyreek Hill lobbied for Thomas after he was released and Aiyuk is familiar with Mike McDaniel. In the case of Aiyuk, the Dolphins would have to make a trade with the 49ers.
According to a recent report, the Jaguars turned down a trade for the WR after the 49ers were asking for a first-round pick and a player. The Dolphins would be incredibly stupid for making a similar trade.
So what is going on with the Chubb restructure and why is Tyreek Hill the next guy up to get his contract reworked?
The Dolphins could be getting ready to lock up one of their own impending FAs ahead of next year. The Dolphins can apply the 5th-year option on Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips but not on Jevon Holland and that is a situation worth watching.
Of course, the Dolphins also still have holes to fill as their roster is not full yet. Miami continues to shop around on the released free agent market for bargains.