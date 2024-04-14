Brandon Aiyuk trade request could be what Miami Dolphins need to fill WR hole
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need wide receiver help and the San Francisco 49ers have a disgruntled WR, it's a perfect fit.
Aiyuk, according to reports has requested a trade out of San Francisco. That brings up a lot of intrigue on the part of the Miami Dolphins who just so happen to need another WR. Aiyuk would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins, and specifically Mike McDaniel.
McDaniel is familiar with the receiver having been on the 49ers staff for Aiyuk's first two seasons in the NFL. Adding Aiyuk may not be cheap but he would bolster the Dolphins' offense to a new dimension and would be the heir-apparent to Tyreek Hill who many believe will be gone after the 2025 season.
The Dolphins would immediately become one of the top offensive powerhouses on paper with his addition but cost is going to be a problem. Aiyuk wants a new contract, a big one. The Dolphins have to give Jaylen Waddle a new extension and that is going to cost a lot of money. Then there is the compensation to San Francisco.
Aiyuk may draw first-round interest and if he does, teams like the Steelers and Bills could show early interest. The Bills may not be able to financially support his salary demands right now. Miami might struggle.
One thing is for sure Aiyuk is a playmaking WR. He posted 1,015 yards in 2022 and 1,342 yards in 2023. In the last two seasons, he has 15 touchdowns and 25 in his four-year career.
Will Miami make a move to acquire a top WR talent after being two years removed from trading Tyreek Hill? Probably not, but hey, it is fun to imagine what that offense might look like with him there.