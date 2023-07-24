Brandon Jones will return to practice with the Miami Dolphins this week
Brandon Jones was put on IR last season after tearing his left ACL will be ready to go this week when the Miami Dolphins begin trainging camp.
By Brian Miller
Brandon Jones returning to the Miami Dolphins is great news as the team readies for training camp. Veteran players will return this week with reporting day coming Tuesday. When the team takes the field for an actual practice session, Jones will be one of them.
The news comes courtesy of Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork.
The recovery for Jones has been fantastic and if he does indeed take the field this week, Miami will have a full set of safeties that include Jevon Holland and off-season addition DeShon Elliot who was with the Lions last season.
Jones is a quality safety who can play physical upfront and slide into coverage across the middle. He should see increased opportunities this year if he can stay healthy.
Jones went down week 7 of the 2022 season in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami was honoring the 50th season of the 1972 team at home on Sunday night. Jones showed quick signs of recovery showing a video on his TikTok account around 3 and a half months after his injury.
With Jones back on the field, Fangio should have another blitz option at his disposal and Jones is very good and getting to quarterbacks off the edge in a disguised rush.
Drafted in round 3 of the 2020 draft, Jones will enter his 4th and final season of his rookie contract in 2023. His best season came in 2021 when two fumble recoveries and one forced fumbe. He also posted 79 combined tackles and 10 quarterback hits. 5 were sacks.