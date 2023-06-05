Brandon Pili: The new rookie of the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins make official the signing of Brandon Pili, a defensive lineman from the University of Southern California. Brandon came to the Miami franchise as an undrafted agent. During his six years at USC Pili played a total of 40 games, making 29 solo tackles.
In an interview with the player, we asked him what was the thought that crossed his mind the moment he found out he was going to play for one of the biggest franchises in the NFL. To which, Brandon replied:
"It’s a dream come true for me I always dreamed of playing in the NFL as a kid and to be a part of a great organization with a great tradition and history is even more than I could ask for"- Brandon Pili
With the excitement of starting the season right now, the new Dolphins rookie expressed his desire to bring back the Lombardi trophy to Miami, which is taking a long time to arrive. Because 1974 was the last time Miami managed to win the Super Bowl.
"My hopes for my rookie year is to do everything I can to help the Dolphins win a super bowl. It’s been too long since the Lombardi trophy has been in Miami and I am beyond blessed to have an opportunity to be a part of something special here at this program."- Brandon Pili
Brandon stated that after his first few workouts, he still couldn't believe where he was standing, and what he had accomplished in his life.
"A lot was going through my mind but I was just thinking how crazy it was for a kid from Alaska to make it to the NFL and it was just very exciting and cool to be there"- Brandon Pili
Without ceasing to thank, Brandon commented on who was the person who could exploit his abilities to the fullest and reiterated his happiness to be part of the Miami Dolphins.
"I knew my coach Austin Clark was the defensive line coach here at Miami and we already had a good relationship at USC in 2017 so I knew he would really help develop me and help guide me through my rookie season but to have as much interest as an organization as a whole was really big for me in deciding on the Dolphins because of the great legacy this program has.- Brandon Pili
