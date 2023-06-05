Braxton Berrios 2023 preview: Miami Dolphins utility knife will surprise in season ahead
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could have one of the bigger surprises of the 2023 season on their roster in WR Braxton Berrios. Now they need to get the speedy returner involved in the offense.
Braxton Berrios - Wide Receiver - Entering his 5th NFL season
- History
Berrios was a 6th round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2019 but he failed to make the Bill Belichick offense. He signed with the New York Jets and appeared in all 16 games his rookie season. . In that year, he only caught six passes but averaged 19.2 yards per catch for 115 yards.
Berrios made his name, however, as a kick returner and while he would appear in every game for the Jets since 2019, his value was clearly in the return game. Over his four years, he has caught 6, 37, 46, and 32 passes and has scored five times in the passing game. He has four other touchdowns running the ball.
In 2021, Berrios made the First Team All Pro list as a returner. He scored on a 102 yard return. He can return kicks and punts.
- Last season
Berrios appeared on all 17 games for the Jets starting two at WR where he posted an 18-145 stat line. As a returner, Berrios 21 punts for 240 yards and 26 kick offs for 600 yards including a 42 yard return.
- Salary situation
$3.5 million with $3 million in dead money if released.
- 2023 Preview
Berrios will make his living in Miami as the team's primary return specialist on both punt and kick teams but don't rule out an impact in Miami's offense. While Berrios is fast, he far more quick and hard to cover because he turns well and has great vision. He runs good routes and could become an outlet receiver for Tua Tagovailao.
Mike McDaniel would be smart to create designed players for the nimble WR. With Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill taking things deep, the Dolphins lack another short to midrange pass-catcher that can confuse linebackers and slot corners. This is where Berrios could excel as teams can't afford to play man coverage on Miami's top 2 receivers and that should afford a player like Berrios room to make plays.