Breaking down why the Dolphins Chase Claypool trade is a good move for both sides
When it was announced that the Miami Dolphins had traded for Chase Claypool, the first question asked was why? Now, it's easier to understand.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new wide receiver and he isn't one many thought would be heading to the Dolphins but it makes some sense.
Miami has one of, if not the best, WR unit in the NFL, and on paper, it just got stronger. So why Claypool? He wanted out of Pittsburgh and got his wish. Now after spending a year and a half with the Bears, he is heading to Miami after creating problems in Chicago.
Let's be honest, Claypool has been a problem since coming into the NFL as a 2nd round pick. He had an attitude in Pittsburgh and another in Chicago that included calling out the coaching staff for how he was being used.
The Dolphins are getting a very good, on-paper, WR but can they take his attitude? Let's look at why this isn't a bad move despite everything else.
First, this is a negligible trade for the Dolphins. A swap of a 2025 6th pick for a 2025 7th. Minimal salary and no guarantees. If Claypool doesn't pan out, oh well. Chances are if he has issues in Miami he will find it hard to get another chance in the NFL.
Second, Claypool has to prove he can be a quality teammate. That means he will need to be smart, keep himself on the straight and narrow. This locker room is tight and he is not going to be pandered to. Not even a little.
Miami is without River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma and let's be honest, Robbie Chosen doesn't block and Cedrick Wilson is still invisible when active. Miami could use another WR.
Chase Claypool needs the Miami Dolphins far more than the Miami Dolphins need him.
Chase may not want to hear it but the Dolphins don't need him. He isn't going to burn the field up with his speed compared to Waddle and Hill but he isn't slow.
The Dolphins found an opportunity to potentially upgrade the depth of the room with Claypool who comes, again, with potential to be much better than he has shown. Consider that if Claypool wants to play in the NFL next year or the year after, he has to show other teams that he is worth the investment. Miami should get that Claypool, a WR with his back against the wall looking for another chance and if he phones it in, he might get a chance again but with another team like Chicago.
The Dolphins investment is one of no-risk. There isn't a "high-reward" but there might be at least, a reward.
So why did the Miami Dolphins make a move for a WR when there are other needs? Because Claypool was available now, fills a role within the teams WR room, comes cheap, and he really can't screw up the locker room. If he calls out this staff, it's pretty safe to assume he will be gone, but it is also pretty safe to say the other WRs won't tolerate it.