Breaking: Jaylen Waddle is practicing with the Miami Dolphins today and should play Sunday
The Miami Dolphins got some great news with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle who returned to practice with the team today.
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle spent the earlier part of the week away from the Miami Dolphins practice field as he waited to get cleared from the concussion protocol. According to the media covering the team, Waddle was back to practicing with the team.
Will he be available for Sunday? The chances are very good that he will in fact play on Sunday provided there are no setbacks. He does, however, remain in the concussion protocol and this is the first step to getting cleared.
The news is obviously very good for Miami and not so much for the Broncos. One of our keys to victory for Denver was not having Waddle on the field. With Waddle, defensive coordinators can't simply shut down and double Tyreek Hill because Waddle is just as capable of making major impacts in the outcome of a game.
Is there a chance that Waddle could still miss the game on Sunday?
There is always a possibility. Players clearing concussion protocol need to get back on the practice field and Waddle has met those requirements.
The Dolphins refused to consider Waddle in any trade talks earlier in the off-season because they view him as a key member of the team's future. Waddle has become one of the best receivers in the NFL and his relationship with Tua Tagovailoa is easily seen on Sundays.
Miami enters this weeks game 2-0 and playing at home for the first time in 2023. The Broncos are 0-2 but have lost both games by a combined 3 points.
Without Waddle for part of the game last Sunday night against the Patriots, the Dolphins offense didn't move as easily and the Patriots were able to concentrate on taking Hill out of the game.