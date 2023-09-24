Breaking: Miami Dolphins rule out Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's Broncos game
The Miami Dolphins have made a big decision the night before the team's home opener. Jaylen Waddle will be inactive.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have ruled out Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The news is not good for the Dolphins.
With Waddle out, it is likely that Cedrick Wilson, Jr. will take up a big role in the Dolphins offense. Without Waddle, Tyreek Hill is going to need to find a way to get open.
UPDATE: The Dolph9ns are expected to elevate Robbie Chosen to the active roster for Sunday's game.
The onus of finding the right game plan is going to keep Mike McDaniel up late Saturday night. Without Waddle, he will need to dive deep into his playbook in order to exploit weaknesses in the Denver defense.
O..k., I know, I get it, this is sounding very over dramatic. I feel like my 14-year-old daughter whining about a boy.
The truth is this, Waddle is out and this is actually a good barometer of the Dolphins offense. Yeah, it sucks that Waddle won't be on the field. Yeah, that means Hill is likely to see more coverage, but at the same time,, this is what Miami has to be able to win with. Missing their top players and still winning football games.
Waddle being out sucks, but this is why you play a game with more than two wide receivers and whether it is Wilson or RIver Cracraft there is still a game to play and the Dolphins still need to win it.
I would suspect that the Denver DC will adjust his game plan very little. Hill is still the priority but if they underestimate the Dolphins WR group, it would be a mistake. This is a chance for Tua Tagovailoa to spread the ball around and get a more balanced offensive system on the field.
Last week, the Dolphins still beat a very good Patriots defense with Waddle missing time. They should be able to beat the Broncos without him.