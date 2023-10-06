Breaking: Miami Dolphins trade for disgruntled wide receiver
After injuries and uncertainty to their wide receiver depth, the Miami Dolphins have traded for Chase Claypool.
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins have traded for disgruntled Chicago Bears' wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Dolphins moved a 2025 sixth round pick in exchange for Claypool and a 2025 seventh round pick. The deal comes less than a year after the Bears traded the pick that would become the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 draft.
Claypool, a 6'4", 238 lbs, is a massive wideout who is a freak athlete but has shown issues on and off the field. His lack of effort and apparent locker room issues caused the Bears to send him home and list him as a healthy scratch in weeks 3 and 4. A fresh start might just be what Claypool needs, but he'll have to make the most of what could possibly be his last opportunity in the NFL.
In four seasons, Claypool has career totals of 171 receptions, 2,235 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a 13.1 yards per catch average. Through two games this season, Claypool has four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. His 12.8 yards per catch would rank sixth on the Dolphins and would give the team 9 players averaging over 10 yards per catch.
For the Dolphins it's a low-risk, high-reward move. By moving just a sixth-round pick, the Dolphins are in turn receiving a former top-50 pick and a player that has yet to scratch the surface of his potential. Mike McDaniel will have a tall task of bringing out that potential, but the Dolphins have an easy out considering he's on a 1 year - $2.3 million deal that is not guaranteed.
The Claypool move gives the Dolphins a chance to evaluate another wide recevier that can bring value to an already potent offense. He also bring in a big and tall wideout that the team is lacking and couldbe a solution for the team as they face injuries within their wideout room as Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft are set to miss time.
No one can say for certain why the Dolphins went after Claypool, Injuries seem to have played a part, and the fact that the Dolphins only have three receivers - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Erik Ezukanma - under contract for the 2024 season. This move can either give Tua Tagovailoa and McDaniel another major weapon, or it is a move that leads the Dolphins to move back in the draft.
Only time will tell what ends up with Claypool on the Dolphins, but for now, he's the newest weapon for the Dolphins' loaded arsenal of offensive weapons.